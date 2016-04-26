BRIEF-AT&T reports Q1 earnings per share $0.61

UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 18
Jan 18 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 14 points higher on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.3 percent ahead of the cash market open.
April 26 AT&T Inc :
* Reports strong revenue and adjusted earnings growth with solid margin expansion in first-quarter results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.61
* Q1 revenue $40.5 billion versus I/B/E/S view $40.47 billion
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.69 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Full-year guidance on track
* 328,000 U.S. DirecTV net adds during Q1
* Total video subscribers decline slightly during the quarter
* Says 2.3 million North American wireless net adds in quarter
* Quarterly total churn of 1.42 percent in U.S., stable year over year
* Quarterly postpaid churn of 1.10 percent
* Says "DirecTV merger synergies are on track to reach $1.5 billion or better by end of year" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, Jan 18 Britain's competition watchdog said on Wednesday that Mastercard has proposed a series of measures that should alleviate its concerns about the credit card giant's takeover of payments processing company VocaLink.
The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.4 percent higher on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0736 GMT.