BRIEF-Hub Group, Inc Q1 earnings per share $0.51

April 26 Hub Group Inc

* Q1 earnings per share $0.51

* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.58 excluding items

* Hub group, inc. Reports record first quarter 2016 earnings per share of $0.51

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly revenue $805.9 million versus $835.9 million

* Q1 revenue view $840.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

