BRIEF-Accuray Q3 earnings per share $0.01

April 26 Accuray Inc

* Q3 earnings per share $0.01

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Accuray generates $105.3 million in third quarter revenues

* Q3 revenue $105.3 million versus i/b/e/s view $102.8 million

* Ending product backlog was $370.5 million at quarter end; 7% year-over-year growth

* Accuray inc sees fy 2016 revenue to be between $395 million to $405 million

* Expects gross orders for fiscal year 2015 will be $280 million to $290 million

* Sees 2016 djusted ebitda is now expected to be between $25 million to $30 million

* Fy2016 revenue view $408.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S