BRIEF-Accuray Q3 earnings per share $0.01

UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 18
Jan 18 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 14 points higher on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.3 percent ahead of the cash market open.
April 26 Accuray Inc
* Q3 earnings per share $0.01
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Accuray generates $105.3 million in third quarter revenues
* Q3 revenue $105.3 million versus i/b/e/s view $102.8 million
* Ending product backlog was $370.5 million at quarter end; 7% year-over-year growth
* Accuray inc sees fy 2016 revenue to be between $395 million to $405 million
* Expects gross orders for fiscal year 2015 will be $280 million to $290 million
* Sees 2016 djusted ebitda is now expected to be between $25 million to $30 million
* Fy2016 revenue view $408.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
Jan 18 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 14 points higher on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.3 percent ahead of the cash market open.
LONDON, Jan 18 Britain's competition watchdog said on Wednesday that Mastercard has proposed a series of measures that should alleviate its concerns about the credit card giant's takeover of payments processing company VocaLink.
The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.4 percent higher on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0736 GMT.