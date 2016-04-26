版本:
BRIEF-Akamai Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.42

April 26 Akamai Technologies Inc :

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.42

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.63 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Akamai reports first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 revenue $568 million versus I/B/E/S view $563.8 million

* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.66 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

