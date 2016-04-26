版本:
2016年 4月 27日

BRIEF-iRobot Corp Q1 earnings per share $0.13

April 26 iRobot Corp

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2016 revenue $630 million to $642 million

* Q1 earnings per share $0.13

* Sees fy 2016 earnings per share $1.20 to $1.40

* Q1 revenue $130.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $128.4 million

* Reaffirms full-year expectations

* Sees q2 revenue $145 - $150 million

* Sees q2 earnings per share $0.06 - $0.14

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.31, revenue view $635.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.28, revenue view $154.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

