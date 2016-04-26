版本:
中国
2016年 4月 27日

BRIEF-The Gymboree Corp announces $40 mln cash tender offer

April 26 Gymboree Corp :

* The Gymboree Corporation announces $40 million cash tender offer for its outstanding 9.125 pct senior unsecured notes due 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

