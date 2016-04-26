版本:
2016年 4月 27日

BRIEF-Mercury Systems Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.25

April 26 Mercury Systems Inc

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.25

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees q4 2016 adjusted earnings per share $0.20 to $0.22

* Q3 revenue $65.9 million versus i/b/e/s view $65.5 million

* Mercury systems reports third quarter fiscal 2016 results, raises full year adjusted ebitda guidance

* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.13 from continuing operations

* Sees q4 2016 revenue $65.5 million to $68.5 million

* Mercury's total backlog at march 31, 2016 was $219.7 million, an increase of $29.8 million from a year ago

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.15, revenue view $68.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

