BRIEF-Panera Bread Co reports Q1 earnings per share $1.45

April 26 Panera Bread Co

* Q1 earnings per share $1.45

* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $6.50 to $6.70 excluding items

* Owned comparable net bakery-cafe sales increased 6.2%

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.50 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share $1.56 excluding items

* Says company-owned comparable net bakery-cafe sales increase of 6.2% in fiscal q1 2016

* Raises fy 2016 comparable net bakery-cafe sales target to 4.0% to 5.0%

* Says company announced today that company-owned comparable net bakery-cafe sales in first 27 days of fiscal q2 2016 were up 4.4%

* Says for fy 2016, company continues to expect operating margin will be down 50 to 100 basis points when compared to fy 2015

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $6.55 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S