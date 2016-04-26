BRIEF-Panera Bread Co reports Q1 earnings per share $1.45

UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 18
Jan 18 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 14 points higher on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.3 percent ahead of the cash market open.
April 26 Panera Bread Co
* Q1 earnings per share $1.45
* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $6.50 to $6.70 excluding items
* Owned comparable net bakery-cafe sales increased 6.2%
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.50 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share $1.56 excluding items
* Raises fy 2016 comparable net bakery-cafe sales target to 4.0% to 5.0%
* Says company announced today that company-owned comparable net bakery-cafe sales in first 27 days of fiscal q2 2016 were up 4.4%
* Says for fy 2016, company continues to expect operating margin will be down 50 to 100 basis points when compared to fy 2015
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $6.55 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
LONDON, Jan 18 Britain's competition watchdog said on Wednesday that Mastercard has proposed a series of measures that should alleviate its concerns about the credit card giant's takeover of payments processing company VocaLink.
The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.4 percent higher on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0736 GMT.