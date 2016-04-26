版本:
2016年 4月 27日 星期三

BRIEF-Intricon Q1 sales rose 10 percent to $18.3 million

April 26 Intricon Corp :

* Reports 2016 First Quarter results

* Q1 sales rose 10 percent to $18.3 million

* Q1 earnings per share $0.00

* Anticipate Q2 net sales consistent with 2016 first-quarter levels and double-digit gains for full year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

