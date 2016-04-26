BRIEF-Cascade Microtech Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.20

April 26 Cascade Microtech Inc :

* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.20

* Q1 revenue $34.8 million versus $31.7 million

* Cascade Microtech reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.12

* For q2 of 2016, projecting revenue in range of $38.0 million to $42.0 million

* Sees q2 diluted gaap earnings per share in range of $0.18 to $0.24

* Sees q2 non-gaap diluted earnings per share in range of $0.20 to $0.26

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.22, revenue view $38.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.14, revenue view $35.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)