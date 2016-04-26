版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 27日 星期三 04:35 BJT

BRIEF-Exactech Q1 revenue up 6 pct to $65.3 million

April 26 Exactech Inc :

* Exactech q1 revenue up 6% to $65.3 million

* Q1 revenue $65.3 million versus i/b/e/s view $63.5 million

* Sees fy 2016 revenue $250 million to $257 million

* Q1 earnings per share $0.31

* Sees q2 2016 earnings per share $0.29 to $0.31

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2016 earnings per share $1.14 to $1.19

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.16, revenue view $252.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐