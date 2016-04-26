BRIEF-Vicor Corp Q1 loss per share $0.14

April 26 Vicor Corp :

* Q1 loss per share $0.14

* Vicor Corporation reports results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2016

* Q1 revenue $46.03 million versus $64.02 million

* Vicor corp says total backlog at end of q1 of 2016 was $42.1 million compared to $39.1 million at end of 2015