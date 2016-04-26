版本:
BRIEF-Zix corporation Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.06

April 26 Zix Corp :

* Zix corporation exceeds guidance on first quarter earnings

* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.06

* Sees q2 2016 revenue $14.6 million to $14.8 million

* Sees fy 2016 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.24

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees q2 2016 adjusted earnings per share $0.06

* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.03

* Q1 revenue $14.3 million versus i/b/e/s view $14.4 million

* Qtrly Ending Backlog Of $75.5 Mln, An Increase Of 7.4% Year-Over-Year

* Sees fy 2016 revenue $59.5 million to $61 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

