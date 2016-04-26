BRIEF-Macom Q2 loss per share $0.23

UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 18
Jan 18 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 14 points higher on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.3 percent ahead of the cash market open.
April 26 Macom :
* Reports Revenue Of $133.6 Million, Adjusted Gross Margin Of 58.1% And Adjusted Eps Of $0.46 (Non-gaap) for fiscal second quarter
* Sees q3 2016 revenue $138 million to $142 million
* Q2 loss per share $0.23 from continuing operations
* Q2 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.46
* Q2 revenue $133.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $130 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.44 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says for fiscal q3 ending july 1, 2016, macom expects revenue to be in range of $138.0 -$142.0 million
* Sees q3 2016 adjusted earnings per share $0.49 to $0.52
* Q2 loss per share $0.23
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.44, revenue view $130.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.50, revenue view $137.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
LONDON, Jan 18 Britain's competition watchdog said on Wednesday that Mastercard has proposed a series of measures that should alleviate its concerns about the credit card giant's takeover of payments processing company VocaLink.
The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.4 percent higher on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0736 GMT.