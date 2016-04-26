BRIEF-Macom Q2 loss per share $0.23

April 26 Macom :

* Reports Revenue Of $133.6 Million, Adjusted Gross Margin Of 58.1% And Adjusted Eps Of $0.46 (Non-gaap) for fiscal second quarter

* Sees q3 2016 revenue $138 million to $142 million

* Q2 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.46

* Q2 revenue $133.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $130 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.44 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says for fiscal q3 ending july 1, 2016, macom expects revenue to be in range of $138.0 -$142.0 million

* Sees q3 2016 adjusted earnings per share $0.49 to $0.52

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.44, revenue view $130.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.50, revenue view $137.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S