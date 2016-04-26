版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 27日 星期三 04:44 BJT

BRIEF-Boyd Gaming Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.29

April 26 Boyd Gaming :

* Reports First Quarter 2016 results

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.29

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.30

* Q1 revenue $552.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $564.8 million

* For full year 2016, company is re-affirming its previously provided guidance of total adjusted EBITDA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐