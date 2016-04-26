BRIEF-Capital One Q1 earnings per share $1.84

UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 18
Jan 18 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 14 points higher on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.3 percent ahead of the cash market open.
April 26 Capital One Financial Corp :
* Q1 earnings per share $1.84
* Capital One reports first quarter 2016 net income of $1.0 billion, or $1.84 per share
* Q1 revenue $6.2 billion versus I/B/E/S view $6.16 billion
* Qtrly provision for credit losses increased 11 percent to $1.5 billion
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.91 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Common equity tier 1 capital ratio under basel iii standardized approach of 11.1 percent at march 31, 2016
* Qtrly net charge-offs of $1.2 billion
* Capital One financial corp qtrly net interest income $5 billion versus $4.6 billion last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
LONDON, Jan 18 Britain's competition watchdog said on Wednesday that Mastercard has proposed a series of measures that should alleviate its concerns about the credit card giant's takeover of payments processing company VocaLink.
The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.4 percent higher on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0736 GMT.