版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 27日 星期三 04:45 BJT

BRIEF-Cincinnati Financial Q1 earnings per share $1.13

April 26 Cincinnati Financial Reports First :

* Q1 earnings per share $1.13

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.70 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Quarter 2016 results

* Q1 operating earnings per share $0.89

* Qtrly total revenues $1.36 billion versus $1.3 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐