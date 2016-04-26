版本:
BRIEF-Smith Micro Q1 gaap loss per share $0.08

April 26 Smith Micro Software Inc :

* Smith micro reports 2016 first quarter financial results

* Q1 gaap loss per share $0.08

* Q1 Non-Gaap loss per share $0.04 excluding items

* Q1 revenue $7.2 million versus $10.5 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.04, revenue view $6.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

