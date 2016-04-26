版本:
BRIEF-Aware Inc reports Q1 earnings per share $0.03

April 26 Aware Inc

* Q1 revenue rose 17 percent to $4.8 million

* Q1 earnings per share $0.03

* Board of directors has approved a program authorizing company to purchase up to $10 million of its common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

