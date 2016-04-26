版本:
BRIEF-Financial institutions Q1 earnings per share $0.50

April 26 Financial Institutions Inc :

* Financial institutions, inc. Announces first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 revenue $33.9 million

* Q1 earnings per share $0.50

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.46 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Net interest income was $24.7 million in q1 2016 compared to $23.1 million in q1 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

