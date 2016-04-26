版本:
BRIEF-Calamos Asset Management reports Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.08

April 26 Calamos Asset Management Inc

* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.09

* Q1 revenue $48.5 million

* Calamos asset management, inc. Reports first quarter 2016 results and declares dividend

* Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.08

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 revenue view $52.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

