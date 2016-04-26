版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 27日 星期三 04:39 BJT

BRIEF-Biotelemetry Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.14

April 26 Biotelemetry Inc :

* Biotelemetry inc reports first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 revenue $48.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $46.5 million

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.20 excluding items

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.14

* Increased 2016 EBITDA guidance to be in range of $42 million to $44 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐