BRIEF-Nanometrics Q1 earnings per share $0.14

UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 18
Jan 18 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 14 points higher on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.3 percent ahead of the cash market open.
April 26 Nanometrics Inc :
* Q1 earnings per share $0.14
* Sees Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.19 to $0.28
* Q1 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.16
* Nanometrics reports first quarter 2016 financial results
* Q1 revenue $47.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $46.3 million
* Sees q2 2016 revenue $52 million to $57 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.21 to $0.30
* Expects sequential revenue growth in q2 and a stronger second half, compared to first half of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
LONDON, Jan 18 Britain's competition watchdog said on Wednesday that Mastercard has proposed a series of measures that should alleviate its concerns about the credit card giant's takeover of payments processing company VocaLink.
The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.4 percent higher on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0736 GMT.