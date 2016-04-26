BRIEF-Marketo reports Q1 loss per share $0.42

April 26 Marketo Inc

* Q1 non-gaap loss per share $0.17

* Q1 loss per share $0.42

* Marketo announces first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 revenue $62.2 million versus i/b/e/s view $61.5 million

* Sees q2 2016 revenue $65 million to $66 million

* Sees q2 non-gaap net loss per share in range of $0.12 to $0.14

* Sees fy revenue in range of $269 to $275 million

* Sees fy 2016 gaap loss per share $1.56 to $1.60

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $-0.50, revenue view $273.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S