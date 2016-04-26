BRIEF-Marketo reports Q1 loss per share $0.42

UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 18
Jan 18 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 14 points higher on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.3 percent ahead of the cash market open.
April 26 Marketo Inc
* Q1 non-gaap loss per share $0.17
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 loss per share $0.42
* Q2 revenue view $65.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Marketo announces first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 revenue $62.2 million versus i/b/e/s view $61.5 million
* Sees q2 2016 gaap loss per share $0.41 to $0.43
* Sees q2 2016 revenue $65 million to $66 million
* Sees q2 gaap net loss per share in range of $0.41 to $0.43
* Sees q2 non-gaap net loss per share in range of $0.12 to $0.14
* Sees fy revenue in range of $269 to $275 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2016 non-gaap loss per share $0.12 to $0.14
* Sees fy 2016 gaap loss per share $1.56 to $1.60
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.17, revenue view $61.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.14, revenue view $65.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $-0.50, revenue view $273.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
LONDON, Jan 18 Britain's competition watchdog said on Wednesday that Mastercard has proposed a series of measures that should alleviate its concerns about the credit card giant's takeover of payments processing company VocaLink.
The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.4 percent higher on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0736 GMT.