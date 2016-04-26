BRIEF-Torchmark Corp reports Q1 earnings per share $1.01

UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 18
Jan 18 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 14 points higher on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.3 percent ahead of the cash market open.
April 26 Torchmark Corp
* Torchmark corporation reports first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2016 operating earnings per share $4.35 to $4.51 from continuing operations
* 1.5 million shares of common stock were repurchased during quarter
* Q1 operating earnings per share $1.08 from continuing operations
* Q1 earnings per share $1.01
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $4.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Projects net operating income from continuing operations per share will be in a range of $4.35 to $4.51 for year ending december 31 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
Jan 18 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 14 points higher on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.3 percent ahead of the cash market open.
LONDON, Jan 18 Britain's competition watchdog said on Wednesday that Mastercard has proposed a series of measures that should alleviate its concerns about the credit card giant's takeover of payments processing company VocaLink.
The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.4 percent higher on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0736 GMT.