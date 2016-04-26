BRIEF-Johnson & Johnson Consumer to buy Neostrata Co

April 26 Johnson & Johnson :

* Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc. To acquire neostrata company, inc., a leader in dermocosmetics

* Johnson & johnson says financial terms were not disclosed

* Financial terms were not disclosed.

* Acquisition will include neostrata's affiliates and parent company tristrata, incorporated, a privately-held company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)