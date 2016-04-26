BRIEF-Buffalo Wild Wings Q1 earnings per share $1.73

UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 18
Jan 18 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 14 points higher on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.3 percent ahead of the cash market open.
April 26 Buffalo Wild Wings Inc :
* Buffalo wild wings, inc. Announces first quarter earnings per share of $1.73
* Q1 revenue $508.3 million versus i/b/e/s view $530.3 million
* Sees fy 2016 earnings per share $5.65 to $5.85
* Q1 earnings per share $1.73
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.77 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly same - store sales decreased 1.7% at company
* Qtrly Same Store sales decreased 1.7% at company - owned restaurants
* Qtrly same - store sales decreased 2.4% at franchised restaurants
* Store sales decreased 2.4% at franchised restaurants
* Buffalo wild wings inc sees 2016 capital expenditures of approximately $190 million
* For 2016, company expects share repurchase activity of approximately $100 million
* For 2016, company expects "improving same-store sales"
* Expects to improve same-store sales in 2016
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $6.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
LONDON, Jan 18 Britain's competition watchdog said on Wednesday that Mastercard has proposed a series of measures that should alleviate its concerns about the credit card giant's takeover of payments processing company VocaLink.
The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.4 percent higher on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0736 GMT.