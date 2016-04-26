BRIEF-Transunion Q1 earnings per share $0.07

April 26 Transunion :

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.32

* Q1 revenue rose 15 percent to $406 million

* Q1 earnings per share $0.07

* Transunion reports first quarter 2016 results

* Sees q2 2016 revenue $405 million to $410 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2016 revenue $1.63 billion to $1.65 billion

* Sees fy 2016 adjusted diluted earnings per share is expected to be between $1.30 and $1.34

* Sees q2 adjusted diluted earnings per share is expected to be between $0.31 and $0.33