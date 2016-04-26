BRIEF-Transunion Q1 earnings per share $0.07

UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 18
Jan 18 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 14 points higher on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.3 percent ahead of the cash market open.
April 26 Transunion :
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.32
* Q1 revenue rose 15 percent to $406 million
* Q1 earnings per share $0.07
* Transunion reports first quarter 2016 results
* Sees q2 2016 revenue $405 million to $410 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2016 revenue $1.63 billion to $1.65 billion
* Sees fy 2016 adjusted diluted earnings per share is expected to be between $1.30 and $1.34
* Sees q2 adjusted diluted earnings per share is expected to be between $0.31 and $0.33 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
Jan 18 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 14 points higher on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.3 percent ahead of the cash market open.
LONDON, Jan 18 Britain's competition watchdog said on Wednesday that Mastercard has proposed a series of measures that should alleviate its concerns about the credit card giant's takeover of payments processing company VocaLink.
The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.4 percent higher on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0736 GMT.