BRIEF-Biopharmx Corp Q4 loss per share $0.19

April 26 Biopharmx Corp :

* Q4 loss per share $0.19

* Biopharmx corporation reports fourth quarter and fiscal year end financial results

* Q4 non-gaap loss per share $0.18 excluding items Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

