BRIEF-Metlife increases Q2 common stock dividend by about 7 pct

April 26 Metlife Inc :

* Metlife increases second quarter 2016 common stock dividend by approximately 7 percent for second consecutive year

* Board of directors has declared a q2 2016 common stock dividend of $0.40 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

