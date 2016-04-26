版本:
BRIEF-Camden Property Trust announces sale of Las Vegas portfolio

April 26 Camden Property Trust :

* Camden Property Trust announces sale of las vegas portfolio

* Camden Property Trust says deal for $630 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

