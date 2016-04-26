BRIEF-Ebay reports Q1 GAAP earnings per share of $0.41

UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 18
April 26 Ebay Inc :
* Ebay Inc reports first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 revenue $2.1 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.08 billion
* Quarterly gross merchandise volume of $20.5 billion
* Quarterly non-GAAP and GAAP EPS per diluted share of $0.47 and $0.41, respectively, on a continuing operations basis
* Expects Q2 net revenue between $2.14 billion and $2.19 billion
* Quarterly GAAP operating margin increased to 28.7 percent for Q1 of 2016, compared to 25.7 percent for same period last year
* Quarterly non-GAAP operating margin decreased to 33.4 percent in Q1, compared to 35.6 percent for same period last year
* Sees Q2 non-GAAP earnings per diluted share from continuing operations in range of $0.40 - $0.42
* Sees Q2 GAAP earnings per diluted share from continuing operations in range of $0.32 - $0.34
* Company expects net revenue between $8.6 billion and $8.8 billion, representing FX-neutral growth of 3 percent - 5 percent in 2016
* Marketplace platforms delivered $19.6 billion of GMV and $1.8 billion in revenue for Q1
* Q1 classifieds platforms revenue of $186 million, up 17% on an FX-neutral basis and up 15% on an as-reported basis
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.45, revenue view $2.08 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.44, revenue view $2.14 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2016 earnings per share view $1.86, revenue view $8.73 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
