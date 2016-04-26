版本:
2016年 4月 27日

BRIEF-Fortinet reports Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.12

April 26 Fortinet Inc :

* Fortinet reports first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 gaap loss per share $0.02

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.12

* Q1 revenue $284.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $273.5 million

* Qtrly billings of $330.5 million, up 30% year over year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

