BRIEF-Ferro Q1 EPS $0.23 from continuing operations

April 26 Ferro Corp :

* Q1 earnings per share $0.23 from continuing operations

* Sees fy 2016 adjusted earnings per share $0.93 to $0.98

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Ferro reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.22 from continuing operations

* Q1 sales $277 million versus i/b/e/s view $281.7 million

* Company raises 2016 adjusted eps guidance to $0.93 - $0.98 from $0.90 - $0.95

* Sees 2016 constant currency sales growth 10.5% - 11.5%

* Sees 2016 consolidated gross profit margin 29.5% - 30.0%

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $0.94 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

