BRIEF-Ferro Q1 EPS $0.23 from continuing operations

UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 18
Jan 18 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 14 points higher on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.3 percent ahead of the cash market open.
April 26 Ferro Corp :
* Q1 earnings per share $0.23 from continuing operations
* Sees fy 2016 adjusted earnings per share $0.93 to $0.98
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Ferro reports first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.22 from continuing operations
* Q1 sales $277 million versus i/b/e/s view $281.7 million
* Company raises 2016 adjusted eps guidance to $0.93 - $0.98 from $0.90 - $0.95
* Sees 2016 constant currency sales growth 10.5% - 11.5%
* Sees 2016 consolidated gross profit margin 29.5% - 30.0%
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $0.94 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
LONDON, Jan 18 Britain's competition watchdog said on Wednesday that Mastercard has proposed a series of measures that should alleviate its concerns about the credit card giant's takeover of payments processing company VocaLink.
The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.4 percent higher on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0736 GMT.