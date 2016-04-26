版本:
BRIEF-Acadia Realty Trust Q1 FFO per share $0.41

April 26 Acadia Realty Trust :

* Q1 FFO per share $0.41

* Sees fy 2016 FFO per share $1.52 to $1.60

* Acadia realty trust reports first quarter 2016 operating results

* Eps of $0.40 for q1

* Same-Property net operating income growth of 3.6% for q1, compared to 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

