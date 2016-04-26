版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 27日 星期三 04:59 BJT

BRIEF-NCR Corp Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.38

April 26 Ncr Corp :

* Sees fy 2016 non-gaap earnings per share $2.90 to $3.00

* Sees q2 2016 gaap earnings per share $0.42 to $0.47

* Sees q2 2016 revenue $1.56 billion to $1.58 billion

* Ncr announces first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 revenue $1.44 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.46 billion

* Sees q2 2016 non-gaap earnings per share $0.60 to $0.65

* Sees fy 2016 gaap earnings per share $2.25 to $2.35

* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.38

* Sees fy 2016 revenue $6.25 billion to $6.35 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $2.88, revenue view $6.19 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.71, revenue view $1.54 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐