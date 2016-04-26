BRIEF-Assurant reports Q1 operating earnings per share $1.52

UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 18
Jan 18 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 14 points higher on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.3 percent ahead of the cash market open.
April 26 Assurant Inc :
* Assurant reports first quarter 2016 financial results
* Q1 operating earnings per share $1.52
* Q1 earnings per share $3.34
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 net earned premiums, fees and other income were $1.55 billion, compared to $1.54 billion in Q1 2015
* Q1 net investment income $135.7 million versus $152.3 million
* Combined ratio for risk-based businesses was 80.7 percent in Q1 2016, compared to 82.1 percent in Q1 2015
* Company began to wind down operations and expects to be substantially out of health insurance market by end of 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
Jan 18 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 14 points higher on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.3 percent ahead of the cash market open.
LONDON, Jan 18 Britain's competition watchdog said on Wednesday that Mastercard has proposed a series of measures that should alleviate its concerns about the credit card giant's takeover of payments processing company VocaLink.
The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.4 percent higher on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0736 GMT.