2016年 4月 27日

BRIEF-Total System Services sees 2016 adj earnings $2.78 to $2.85/shr

April 26 Total System Services Inc

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.66 from continuing operations

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.61 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* TSYS reports first quarter 2016 adjusted eps grew 22.8%

* Q1 revenue $739.4 million versus i/b/e/s view $713.5 million

* Sees 2016 total revenues between $4.18 billion to $4.26 billion

* Sees 2016 adjusted eps between $2.78 to $2.85

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $2.61, revenue view $2.94 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

