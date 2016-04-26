版本:
2016年 4月 27日

BRIEF-KLA-Tencor reports Q3 GAAP earnings per share $1.12

April 26 KLA-tencor Corp

* Tencor reports fiscal 2016 third quarter results

* Q3 revenue $712 million versus i/b/e/s view $725.6 million

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $1.12

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.98 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly non-gaap earnings per share $1.15

* Tencor corp says q3 non-gaap earnings per diluted share $0.84 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

