版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 27日 星期三 04:59 BJT

BRIEF-Edwards Lifesciences Q1 adj shr $0.71

April 26 Edwards Lifesciences Corp

* Edwards lifesciences reports first quarter results

* Edwards Lifesciences Q1 adjusted shr $0.71

* Sees FY 2016 sales $2.7 billion to $3.0 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.66 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q2 2016 sales $700 million to $740 million

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.66

* Q1 sales $697.3 million versus i/b/e/s view $664.9 million

* Sees Q2 2016 adjusted earnings per share $0.67 to $0.73 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐