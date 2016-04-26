BRIEF-Franklin Financial Network reports Q1 earnings per share $0.56

April 26 Franklin Financial Network

* Announces record first quarter earnings per diluted share of $0.56 on total revenues of $25.6 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.49 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share $0.56

* Q1 revenue rose 49.6 percent to $25.6 million

* Says net interest income for q1 of 2016 increased 58.6% to $19.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)