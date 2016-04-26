版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 27日 星期三 05:11 BJT

BRIEF-Robert Half International reports Q1 earnings per share $0.64

April 26 Robert Half International Inc

* Q1 revenue $1.3 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.3 billion

* Q1 earnings per share $0.64

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.64 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐