BRIEF-John Bean Technologies Corp sees FY earnings $1.90-$2.05/shr

UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 18
Jan 18 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 14 points higher on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.3 percent ahead of the cash market open.
April 26 John Bean Technologies Corp
* JBT continues growth and margin expansion in the first quarter of 2016
* Q1 adjusted shr $0.34 from continuing operations excluding items
* Q1 revenue $267.1 mln vs I/B/E/S view $265 mln
* Q1 shr view $0.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted shr $2.15 to $2.30
* Sees FY 2016 revenue up about 15 pct
* For Q1 of 2016, inbound orders of $344 mln increased 12.5 percent
* Qtr-end backlog expanded 39.0 percent year over year
* Recorded restructuring charges of $7.2 mln in q1
* Continues to expect total pretax restructuring charges of $11-$13 mln for full year
* Expects to achieve around $2 mln in savings in 2016 and more than $8 mln in run rate savings by late 2017 from restructuring
* Sees FY shr $1.90 - $2.05
* Sees 2016 organic revenue growth of 4-5 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
LONDON, Jan 18 Britain's competition watchdog said on Wednesday that Mastercard has proposed a series of measures that should alleviate its concerns about the credit card giant's takeover of payments processing company VocaLink.
The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.4 percent higher on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0736 GMT.