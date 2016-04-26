BRIEF-American Assets Trust Q1 FFO per share $0.45

April 26 American Assets Trust Inc :

* Q1 FFO per share $0.45

* American assets trust, inc. Reports first quarter 2016 financial results

* Sees fy 2016 FFO per share $1.82 to $1.88

* Reaffirms its guidance for full year 2016 ffo per diluted share of a range of $1.82 to $1.88 per share

* Expect to incur remaining costs for development of torrey point in 2016 and 2017

* Expect torrey point development to be stabilized in 2018 with an estimated stabilized cash yield of approximately 7.5% to 8.6%

* Fy2016 FFO per share view $1.88 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

