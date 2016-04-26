BRIEF-American Assets Trust Q1 FFO per share $0.45

UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 18
Jan 18 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 14 points higher on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.3 percent ahead of the cash market open.
April 26 American Assets Trust Inc :
* Q1 FFO per share $0.45
* American assets trust, inc. Reports first quarter 2016 financial results
* Sees fy 2016 FFO per share $1.82 to $1.88
* Reaffirms its guidance for full year 2016 ffo per diluted share of a range of $1.82 to $1.88 per share
* Expect to incur remaining costs for development of torrey point in 2016 and 2017
* Expect torrey point development to be stabilized in 2018 with an estimated stabilized cash yield of approximately 7.5% to 8.6%
* Fy2016 FFO per share view $1.88 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 FFO per share view $0.45 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
Jan 18 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 14 points higher on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.3 percent ahead of the cash market open.
LONDON, Jan 18 Britain's competition watchdog said on Wednesday that Mastercard has proposed a series of measures that should alleviate its concerns about the credit card giant's takeover of payments processing company VocaLink.
The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.4 percent higher on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0736 GMT.