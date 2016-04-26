BRIEF-PrairieSky Royalty reports Q1 FFO per share $0.18

UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 18
Jan 18 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 14 points higher on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.3 percent ahead of the cash market open.
April 26 PrairieSky Royalty Ltd
* Prairiesky announces first quarter 2016 results and initiation of a normal course issuer bid
* Q1 FFO per share $0.18
* Qtrly average production of 23,081 boe per day, 49% liquids
* Intends to apply for and initiate ncib to repurchase up to $40 million of shares (about $3.3 million per month) over next 12 months
* Qtrly revenues $ 48.9 million versus $ 54.4 million
* Intends to apply for and initiate a ncib to repurchase up to $40 million of common shares over next 12 months
* Q1 FFO per share view c$0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 revenue view c$43.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
LONDON, Jan 18 Britain's competition watchdog said on Wednesday that Mastercard has proposed a series of measures that should alleviate its concerns about the credit card giant's takeover of payments processing company VocaLink.
The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.4 percent higher on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0736 GMT.