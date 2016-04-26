BRIEF-Tanger Q1 adjusted FFO per share $0.56

April 26 Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc :

* Tanger reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 adjusted FFO per share $0.56

* Qtrly earnings per share same center net operating income increased 4.4% during quarter, on top of a 4.0% increase during q1 of 2015

* Tanger factory outlet says qtrly blended average base rental rates on space renewed and released throughout consolidated portfolio increased 21.1%

* Sees 2016 estimated diluted ffo per share $2.29 to $2.35

* Sees 2016 estimated diluted ffo per share $2.29 to $2.35

* Sees 2016 estimated diluted a ffo per share $2.30 to $2.36