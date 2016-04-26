版本:
BRIEF-Hormel Foods announces sale of Diamond Crystal brands

April 26 Hormel Foods Corp :

* Hormel foods corporation announces sale of diamond crystal brands

* Says will retain hormel health labs

* Says entered into a definitive agreement to sell diamond crystal brands, inc. To an affiliate of peak rock capital, llc

* Will provide financial details related to this transaction during its q2 earnings conference call Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

