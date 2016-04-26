版本:
BRIEF-HFF secures $109 million acquisition financing with CCRE

April 26 Hff Inc :

* Hff Secures $109 Million Acquisition Financing With Ccre For Pontus Capital For 61-Property bank branch portfolio Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

