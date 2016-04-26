BRIEF-Franklin Street Properties Q1 FFO per share $0.26

April 26 Franklin Street Properties Corp :

* Q1 FFO per share $0.26

* Franklin street properties corp. Announces first quarter 2016 results

* Sees fy 2016 FFO per share $1.01 to $1.07

* Qtrly affo per share $ 0.21

* Franklin street properties corp says for q2 of 2016, estimate ffo to be in range of $0.24 to $0.26 per diluted share

* Qtrly eps $ 0.03

* Says maintaining full year ffo guidance for 2016

* Q1 FFO per share view $0.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2016 FFO per share view $1.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)