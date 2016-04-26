版本:
2016年 4月 27日

BRIEF-Sterling Bancorp Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.18

April 26 Sterling Bancorp :

* Sterling bancorp announces results for the three months ended march 31, 2016

* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.18

* Quarterly revenue $109.2 million

* Q1 core earnings per share $0.25 excluding items

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sterling bancorp qtrly net interest income was $93.5 million, an increase of $34.6 million compared to q1 of 2015

* Q1 revenue view $100.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

